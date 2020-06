HM directs immediate transfer of four IAS officers to New Delhi for COVID-19 management

The officers are Awanish Kumar and Monica Priyadarshini who are presently posted in Andaman and Nicobar islands and Gaurav Singh Rajawat and Vikram Singh Mallik who are posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Home Minister also directed for attachment of two senior IAS officers to Delhi Government from Centre. The officers are SCL Das and SS Yadav.