HM Amit Shah writes Mamata Banerjee that not allowing trains reaching West Bengal will create hardships for labourers

In a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah said this will create further hardships for labourers.

Home Minister said, the Center has facilitated more than 2Lakh migrants reach home.

HM Amit Shah said, migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and Central govt is facilitating but it is not getting expected support from state government.