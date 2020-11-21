HM Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu

During his visit, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone for the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail and will dedicate the fifth reservoir for the city, Thervoy Kandigai near Chennai to cater to its water needs.



Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the elevated road works in Coimbatore and will also launch a slew of other infrastructure projects.



Later, in the evening, Home Minister Amit Shah will meet senior leaders of the state BJP. His meeting assumes significance as the state goes to the Assembly General Elections by May next year.

