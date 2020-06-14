HM Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM to discuss corona crisis in National Capital

Seniors members of the State Disaster Management Authority will also attend the meeting.

Amit Shah will also be meeting with the Mayors of municipal corporations of Delhi, later in the evening today. Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan, Director AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria and other senior officers will be present in both these meetings.

The dual meeting has been called by the Home Minister in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the National Capital, which is the third highest. The Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government on the state of affairs in the hospitals.

The two meetings of Home Minister Amit Shah slated today holds high significance in the wake of rising cases in the city.

The total number of cases in Delhi has touched 36 thousand 8 hundred 24. In the last 24 hours, a total of two thousand 1 hundred 37 new confirmed cases of Corona virus have been reported.



Death Toll in the National Capital has reached one thousand 2 hundred and 14. In the wake of rising cases, Delhi LG has constituted an expert advisory committee to advise Delhi Disaster Management Authority on various aspects of COVID-19 management in the city.



The committee will give advice on the challenges being faced in Delhi and suggest measures to ramp up medical infrastructure. It will also advice Disaster Management Authority on the integration of measures being taken by the various agencies for the effective mitigation of Covid-19.



Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Director of AIIMS Delhi and Director, NCDC are part of the committee.