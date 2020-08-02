HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19; Leaders from different political parties wish him speedy recovery

BJP President J P Nadda, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC President and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others have wished good health for HM Amit Shah.

Several Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ravi Shankar Prasad along with Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and others have also wished Home Minister a speedy recovery.