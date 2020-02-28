HM Amit Shah takes stock of prevailing law and order situation in Delhi

He said, Delhi Police is mandated and obligated to provide security to all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion. Shah held a review meeting yesterday to take stock of prevailing law and order situation in Delhi, in view of recent violence affecting the North-East District. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, SN Shrivastava.

The Home Ministry said, no major incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in any police station of North-East Delhi. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours today in view of improvement of the situation.

Home Ministry said so far, 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives and property etc have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course. Police has also detained/arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far. Further arrests would be effected in the course of investigation. The Ministry claimed that 35 persons have lost their lives in these tragic incidents since February 24. Situation is slowly returning to normal.

Home Ministry said that nearly 7,000 Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed in the affected areas of North-East District. Citizens are requested not to lay credence to any rumour. Delhi Police has set up helplines – 22829334 and 22829335 – for round-the-clock assistance. These numbers are being given adequate publicity so that information about miscreants and any emerging situation may be conveyed to the Police.

Two Security personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to restore law and order. Besides, nearly 70 Police personnel and senior officers have been injured in these unfortunate incidents. Adequate steps have been taken to ensure medical support to the injured. As a confidence-building measure among different sections of the society, Delhi Police has started holding Peace Committee Meetings across Delhi to normalise situation and improve inter-community harmony.

Such Peace Committee Meetings would continue till situation normalises. So far, nearly 330 Peace Committee Meetings have been organised in various districts of Delhi in the last two days.