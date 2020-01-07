Wednesday , January 8 2020
HM Amit Shah says Modi-led govt provided transparent, corruption-free governance in last six years

HM Amit Shah says Modi-led govt provided transparent, corruption-free governance in last six years

He said, there is no charge of corruption against the present dispensation. Mr Shah said this while addressing the gathering in New Delhi after releasing the book titled – Karmayoddha Granth based on the life of Mr Modi and the work done by him as the Prime Minister.

Mr Shah said, NDA government has brought a lot of reforms in various sectors including agriculture, healthcare and  industry. He said, the Narendra Modi government has abolished the politics of appeasement, casteism and politics of dynasty  through the politics of performance. He said, these were the three diseases which  had  weakened  the politics of the country from 1967 to 2014.

The Home Minister said, the government has taken a bold stand on the issues be it  related to Article 370, Granting Citizenship to refugees, Ayodhya land dispute and Triple Talaq. 

