HM Amit Shah participates in nationwide tree plantation drive of CAPF

Speaking on the occasion, HM Amit Shah said, “I applaud our CAPFs and pay gratitude to the brave Jawans who are not only providing security to the nation but have also undertaken this massive campaign to plant more than 1.37 crore saplings of long lasting trees across the country.” He said the CAPF personnel are not only providing security at various locations across the country such as airports, and railway stations and fighting the scourge of terrorism, but are also contributing in the nation’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

HM Amit Shah said this tree plantation campaign is being undertaken at a time when the world is faced with this pandemic. He said the battle against COVID-19 is being carried out under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with people’s participation.

He added that today India is leading a successful fight in managing the pandemic in the country. At a time when the health services of even the most developed countries were collapsing under its impact, the whole world was concerned how would India fight this pandemic, but today the most successful fight against this pandemic has been fought in India under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.