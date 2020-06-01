HM Amit Shah holds review meeting on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone in Arabian sea

MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3.

It stated that the cyclone will have an impact on state capital Mumbai when it crosses Maharashtra.

According to the cyclone warning division of IMD the depression building in the Arabian Sea will intensify into a deep depression the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation by Monday evening. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2.

The IMD said the storm is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar Raigad in Maharashtra and Daman during night of June 3.

When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph. Heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.

