HM Amit Shah distributed 100 electric potter wheels under KVIC’s Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana

Home Minister Amit Shah distributed the electric potter wheels in his Parliamentary constituency (Gandhinagar Lok Sabha) via Video Conference from New Delhi.

Lauding the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, the Home Minister said the initiative would go a long way in strengthening the marginalized potters’ community by incorporating technology to improve productivity while also reviving the traditional art of pottery.

Union Minister also interacted with five potters who have been trained by KVIC in pottery making and provided with electric potter wheels and other equipment for their future endeavours.

The Home Minister assured the potters that arrangements will be provided for selling of their products, including tie-up with the Railways and proper marketing channels. HM Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of KVIC in providing sustainable employment opportunities to the weaker sections through its schemes.

“Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana is one such step towards making the potters’ community “Aatmanirbhar”. I am hopeful that KVIC will continue to work for the benefit of marginalized sections,” Home Minister said.

In Gandhinagar district, KVIC has trained 100 potters from 14 villages and distributed 100 electric potter wheels and 10 blunger machines.

The average income of potters under the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana has gone up from nearly Rs 3,000 per month to nearly Rs 12,000 per month.