HM Amit Shah digitally launches project VISHWAS & Cyber AASHVAST

First of its kind project in the country, VISHWAS is a major e-governance initiative. The project aims at improving Law and Order Management, Proactive traffic management and control, Crime detection through video analytics and Post incident Investigation and video forensics.

To make cyber-space safe, Gujarat Police has brought the cyber-security solution to common man through Cyber AASHVAST Project, which is a helpline for cyber crime victims. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present on the occasion.