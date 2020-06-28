HM Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi for his continuous criticism of govt over Ladakh standoff issue

In an interview to news agency ANI, Mr. Shah accused him of doing what he called shallow minded politics over the issue and making remarks liked by China and Pakistan.



He asserted that government is ready for a robust debate in Parliament over the issue from 1962 India- China war onwards till now.

He said that the government is fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it is painful when a former President of such a big political party indulges in such kind of politics at a time of crisis.



On COVID -19 situation in Delhi, Mr. Shah disagreed with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s comments on the number of possible cases.

He said national capital will not have 5.5 lakh cases by July end. He said Mr. Sisodia’s remarks had made fear among people and expressed confidence that the stage will not be reached.

He also said that there is no community transmission of the disease in the national capital.