HM Amit Shah assures Central help to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman & Diu to deal with Cyclone

Home Minister assured them all Central help and asked them to spell out in details the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, NDRF has already deployed 13 teams in Gujarat including 2 kept as reserve and 16 in Maharashtra including 7 teams as reserve, while one team each was deployed for Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. NDRF is aiding the State Governments for evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah held a high level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with the impending Cyclone. MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also present during the meeting.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3.

It stated that the cyclone will have an impact on state capital Mumbai when it crosses Maharashtra.

According to the cyclone warning division of IMD the depression building in the Arabian Sea will intensify into a deep depression the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation by Monday evening. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2.

The IMD said the storm is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar Raigad in Maharashtra and Daman during night of June 3.

When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph. Heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.

