HM Amit Shah addresses BJP’s first virtual rally in Bihar

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exhorted party workers to join hands to fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing party’s first virtual rally ‘Bihar Jan Samvad’ he said that the rally is not an election or political rally but it is a rally to bring the people of the country together in our fight against Corona.



HM Shah said, the BJP will organise 75 such virtual rallies across the country. Criticising opposition parties particularly Congress and RJD he added that these parties are doing politics in the name of migrant labourers. He said around 1.25 crore migrants have been safely brought to their places by Modi led government at centre and several measures have been taken for their welfare.



He said that in the legislative assembly elections in Bihar in the coming days the NDA led by Nitish Kumar, would form the government with two thirds majority.