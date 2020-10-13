Historic farm laws creating opportunities for increasing farmer’s income, says PM Modi

Speaking after releasing the autobiography of Loknete Padma Bhushan, Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, the model of local economy and local enterprise will take the county forward.



Citing shining examples of such local models, he spoke about the revolution that happened in the sugar industry in Maharashtra, white revolution in the milk industry in Gujarat and in wheat production in Punjab and Haryana.



The Prime Minister said, a phase was witnessed after Independence where there was not enough food to distribute among its people in the country.



He added that during such circumstances, the priority of the government was to see how the crop productivity is boosted.



He said, hence the government focussed mainly on what crop the farmers should produce and how to get more yield.



PM Modi said, the farmers’ toiled and ensured that more harvest was produced to fulfil the county’s requirement.



PM Modi underlined that while doing so the government could not pay attention to the profitability of the farmers.



He said, for the first time this mindset has changed.



For the first time the country has shown concern for the income of farmers, and is taking steps to increase his income, be it by providing MSP or hiking it, Neem coating of urea or providing a better Fasal Bima Yojana.



By doing so, the government has tried to address all the issues of the farmers.

Please share this news







