Historic Agreement signed to resolve Bodo issue in Assam 

Centre, State govt, Bodoland Territorial Council, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), besides all four factions of NDFB signed the Bodo Peace accord. It was also signed by United Bodo People Organization (UBPO).

Home Minister Amit Shah said that this agreement will shape the future of Assam and Northeastern region. Home Minister added that this agreement is an extension of 2003 agreement, how this agreement is aimed at permanent resolution of the Bodo issue and it reaffirms the territorial integrity of Assam.

The Home Minister also said that ever since government has come to power, Prime minister Narendra Modi has been focusing on overall development of Northeast.

BODOLAND: THE HISTORY SO FAR

– Key districts -current Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Darrang and Sonitpur

– In 1960s and 1970s, calls for separate state of Udayachal by bodos and other tribes

-In late 1980s – separate state for Bodos – Bodoland and for Assam to be divided “50-50” .

-Armed separatist groups like the Bodoland Liberation Tigers (BLT) and the The National Democratic Front of Bodoland founded

-Feb,1993 -Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) is constituted after the Centre, Assam govt and the ABSU sign a tripartite agreement

-Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), created in 2003 more financial and other powers

-Feb 2003 – Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is formed after the Centre, the Assam government and the BLT sign a tripartite agreement. The BLT is disbanded

-Jan 2020: Centre, NDFB factions and Assam govt to sign a tripartite accord.

