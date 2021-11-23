Hindustan Zinc wins three recognitions at Global Sustainability Leadership Awards

The recognitions include ‘Sustainable Business of the Year,’ ‘Sustainable Water Management Award,’ and ‘Business Transformation Award.’

Udaipur : Leading the way for green and sustainable operations, Hindustan Zinc has been conferred with three big accolades at the Global Sustainability Leadership Awards. India’s largest producer of Zinc-Lead-Silver, Hindustan Zinc won under the categories of ‘Sustainable Business of the Year,’ ‘Sustainable Water Management Award,’ and ‘Business Transformation Award’. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai by World Sustainability, a non-profit organisation committed to advocating for sustainable leadership.

“These awards recognise the constant endeavour of incorporating sustainability as a practice in our operations,” Hindustan Zinc’s CEO, Mr. Arun Misra, stated upon winning the awards.“At Hindustan Zinc, we have set a strategic roadmap towards achieving Net Zero 2050 and all our innovations are aligned on this. We are taking concrete and effective steps on responsible water stewardship, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and tackling climate change. These recognitions push us further in accomplishing our Sustainability Goals 2025.”

As leaders in sustainable mining, Hindustan Zinc’s unrelenting approach to sustainability has proven to be a significant catalyst for long-term, value-driven growth. Their sustainability emphasis continues on ensuring the best use of natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, maintaining safe operations, and leveraging renewable energy sources. Hindustan Zinc has planned to invest $1bn over the next five years to go green, focusing on smart, safe and sustainable operations.

The company believes in the philosophy to reduce, reuse and recycle water in order to optimise consumption and provide more water for the communities’ use. Being a 2.41x water positive company, HZL has developed state-of-the-art technologies like Sewage Treatment Plants and Dry Tailing Plants for efficient management and recycling of water. These efforts are aligned with the company’s Sustainability Goal 2025 of becoming 5x water positive and savings of 0.5 million tCO2e GHG emissions. The organisation has been steadily increasing its use of low-carbon and low-emission technology, expanding its renewable energy capacity, and lowering its overall GHG emissions.