Hindustan Zinc inaugurates classroom in Merta school

To reinforce a strong commitment on education and community care, Zinc Smelter Debari of Hindustan Zinc recently constructed the facility of one new classroom at the Government Higher Secondary School, Merta as the school has been facing shortage of classrooms to accommodate increasing number of enrolled students.

On 16th July 20, the inaugural ceremony was led by Shri CP Joshi (MP-Chittorgarh) along with Shri Dharam Narayan Joshi ( MLA- Mavli, Udaipur), School Principal-Mr. Narayan Lal Joshi, Sarpanch, along with CSR Team- Zinc Smelter Debari who were also present.

The community development initiatives that HZL does are key cornerstones of the CSR policy which translates as “Care for Community”. The efforts are directed towards inclusive growth, to reach out to its nearby communities and help them to build a bright & sustainable future.

The school is also under Hindustan Zinc’s flagship program “Siksha Sambal” through which support of additional teachers & learning materials have been provided to students from class 9th to 12th. Last year, the company has also installed an RO plant at Merta which is benefitting more than 700+ people of village and is in vicinity to the school.