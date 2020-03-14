Hindustan Zinc Celebrated National Safety Week

Hindustan Zinc celebrated 49th National Safety Day on 4th March 2020 with Flag Hoisting and Safety Pledge followed by National Safety Week with the theme “Enhance Safety & Health Performance By Use Of Advanced Technologies” The event saw participation from Senior Management, employees and their families and communities residing around business locations.

During the week various activities like safety trainings, campaigns and competitions were conducted throughout the week to involve employees including contractor employees and their Family members to create safety awareness at mass level. Competitions like Posters Making, Safety Slogans, Safety Poems, Word Search puzzle, Cancer overview myths and facts about female cancer and OPD consultation for Cardiology and gynae were conducted and employees with their families showed great enthusiasm and participation in the same. Trainings like defensive driving & LPG Safety were conducted for spouse and children of the family. Various other programs like Nukkad Natak, Safety Chau pals, Marathon were also conducted to involve people at shop floor and they were encouraged to give safety suggestions/ safety improvement ideas to the management.

National Safety week was celebrated with great enthusiasm to make aware the staff working in the factory about how to get prevented from the industrial accidents by exhibiting widespread safety awareness programs and to promotes safety measures in the community, schools and workplace in order to prevent accidental deaths, road accidents and injury cases by creating awareness.

The week concluded with the launch of V Safe App and Safety Kit for the female employees and further Reward and recognition given to employees and contractors by Location and Unit Heads.