The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 7.03% and 25.78% respectively.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has unveiled a new brand identity for its ongoing evolution into a digital-led, people-driven organization that is transforming customer experiences (CX). Building on its legacy of making clients more competitive, HGS serves as the preferred CX and business process transformation partner for some of the world’s largest brands.

HGS has renewed its vision and mission as it evolves as a comprehensive digital and CX services partner and employer of choice for roles critical to transformation – digital professionals, data analysts, automation experts, and CX ambassadors. HGS will leverage its experience handling billions of interactions every year to keep pace with rapidly rising expectations in the digital CX economy. The new brand identity symbolizes the enhanced value of the business and represents HGS’s focus on continually creating more satisfying customer experiences, stronger employee engagement, and more rewarding investor outcomes.

HGS is a global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day.