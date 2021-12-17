Hindalco Industries jumps on acquiring Hydro’s Aluminium Extrusions Business in Andhra Pradesh

Hindalco Industries is currently trading at Rs. 455.00, up by 4.45 points or 0.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 450.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 448.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 456.70 and Rs. 444.95 respectively. So far 322181 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 551.65 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 221.00 on 28-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 469.25 and Rs. 444.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 102190.05 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.64%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 46.08% and 13.59% respectively.

Hindalco Industries has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hydro’s aluminium extrusions business in India for an enterprise value of Rs 247 crore. This acquisition from Hydro, the Norway-headquartered aluminium and energy company, brings into the Hindalco fold, an integrated facility located in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, an experienced team of employees and the ability to serve a robust portfolio of reputed customers.

Hydro’s Kuppam plant has a 15,000-ton aluminium extrusions capacity and is integrated with advanced value addition capabilities for surface finishing and fabrication. Located about 120 kilometres from Bengaluru, the Kuppam facility offers custom aluminium extrusion products and solutions for auto, building & construction, and industrial applications. It will further extend Hindalco’s footprint in South India, which is the second largest extrusions market in India.

Hindalco Industries is an industry leader in aluminium and copper. The company’s aluminium units across the country encompass the entire gamut of operations from bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, foils and alloy wheels, along with captive power plants and coal mines.