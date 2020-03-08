Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall

On Saturday, a few pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall. Many areas were covered with chest-deep snow. Not only houses, but even the leaves of the trees were covered by snow.

Meanwhile, for all those Delhi and NCR residents who thought winter was on its way out, the weather department has predicted a cold spell that may continue for the next 20 days.

IMD said that this is due to four western disturbances are witnessed in March while adding that another western disturbance will come on March 10, leading to rain on Holi in the evening.

It also said that temperatures that have dropped by three to four degrees in many places over the Northern Plains will start increasing from today onwards.