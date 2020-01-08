Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall

The Pangi area in Chamba has been cut off from rest of the world and similar conditions are growing in Kinnaur and Lahaulspiti. However, the Public Works Department has been making all efforts to clear the roads. All communication lines are also not working in these areas.

Shimla meteorological department has predicted a fresh western disturbance which has intensified the cold conditions all over in the state. Meanwhile in Kullu, heavy snowfall is expected for the next two days. Beside this middle and low hills of the state will witness rain and hailstorm.

COLD WAVES SWEEP UTTARAKHAND; SNOWFALL IN HIGHER REACHES

Mercury dipped in most parts of the Himalayan state as fresh western disturbance has again intensified the cold waves. The weather in Uttarakhand has changed once again with high peaks of Munsiyari&Pithoragarh district receiving heavy snowfall. All the regions of the district remained cloudy throughout the day.

Several houses and vehicles were covered with thick layer affecting normal life.

DELHI-NCR RECEIVES RAINS

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early this morning, bringing the mercury down. Though the rain during the rush hour caused traffic snarls at many places. The weatherman has predicted possibility rain and hailstorm in isolated areas…Rail traffic is also affected to bad weather.