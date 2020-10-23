Himachal Pradesh: Mandi district bags top position for implementation of PMGSY | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Himachal Pradesh has also secured second position at the national level for construction of roads under PMGSY.

Union Ministry of Rural Development has declared the list of top performing 30 districts in the country for implementing the PMGSY programme.



Mandi district has received top position for constructing roads under PMGSY of maximum length in 2020-21. Six more districts of Himachal Pradesh have also secured position among top 30 best performing districts, which include Chamba, Shimla, Kangra, Una, Sirmour, Hamirpur and Solan.



The state has also improved its performance under PMGSY programme by constructing 1104 Kilometres roads this year from April till date.

PMGSY is a programme funded by the Union government to connect habitations having population of more than 250 in the state.



