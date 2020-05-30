Himachal Pradesh: BJP to hold virtual rally to mark completion of 1st year of 2nd term of NDA Govt

Through these virtual rallies, the state BJP discuss will discuss various types of economic announcements and schemes of the Union government among all sections of the society.

In today’s virtual rally 750 BJP booth level workers of the State will be connected through video conferencing.

All BJP frontal organisations in the State will also hold a virtual rally through video conferencing across the state to make the people aware of various schemes running in the state as well as economic package recently announced by the Union Government.

To make this program successful the party has also appointed in charge as per the parliamentary constituency.

On the other hand, BJP will also run a contact campaign in the state to distribute face covers and sanitizers in each division on large scale.

On this occasion today all BJP workers will also pledge to use local and indigenous products.