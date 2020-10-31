HIL (India) Ltd. records 65% growth in Exports in the first two quarters of FY 2020-21 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

HIL (India) Ltd. records 65% growth in Exports in the first two quarters of FY 2020-21

HIL (India) Ltd a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has recorded significant growth in exports in the first two quarters of the current financial year (FY 2020-21).Company has said that it has recorded a growth of 65% growth in Exports during April- September 2020 period as compared to the corresponding period last financial year.

Company has achieved this significant growth due to large quantity of Dichloro Diphenyl Trichloroethane (DDT) and Agrochemicals shipped to Southern African countries, Latin America and Iran during the period.

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizer D .V Sadananda Gowda Lauding the efforts of the team HIL (India) Limited, said, “Congratulations to the Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL) Management and their team for this impressive growth of 65% in the first two Qtr of FY 20-21 against the previous year. I wish the HIL a successful & remarkable year ahead.”

HIL has also recorded highest ever production of 530.10 MT of Malathion Technical in the first two quarters of the current year as compared to 375.5 MT in the corresponding period last year (CPLY)

The company has also registered the highest sale for the product in the first two quarters and supplied the entire quantity to various institutions like the Ministry of Agriculture’s Locust Control Programme and municipal corporations across the country for the vector control programme.