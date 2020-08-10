Highlights from Samsung’s Latest Galaxy Unpacked Event
Click on the videos below to relive some of the most exciting moments from Samsung’s Latest Galaxy Unpacked Event.
- Empowering New Experiences
- Introducing the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra
- Meet the Galaxy Tab S7: the Ultimate Productivity Device
- Partnering with Xbox to Take Mobile Gaming to the Next Level
- The Galaxy Buds Live Make Their Debut
- Presenting the Galaxy Watch3
- Unveiling the Next Evolution of the Foldable Phone
- Examining the Galaxy Z Fold2s Design and Display
- An Instant Icon: the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition
Samsung