Highlighting Samsung’s “Networks: Redefined” Event

On June 22, Samsung Electronics hosted a virtual event entitled “Samsung Networks: Redefined” that unveiled how the company is leading the evolution of next-generation networks.

Topics covered during the event included Samsung’s 5G vision and latest network innovations; its industry leading virtualized solutions to bring innovation for mobile operators and enterprises; its new range of chipsets to be embedded in the Samsung’s next generation 5G solutions; and the company’s complete lineup of private network solutions to transform industries.

Check out some highlights from the event below.

Please share this news







