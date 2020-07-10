Highest spike of 416 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, tally 6,950

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons Friday evening that among the positive cases, 123 are expatriates and 51 are persons who returned to the state from other parts of the country.

204 infections are through contact and for the first time, contact cases exceeded the number of those who have returned to the state. This, he said, is an indication that the situation is moving to a dangerous level.

Among the positive cases are 35 ITBP personnel and two BSF jawans. 112 persons have recovered from the infection.

The state has 193 hot spots as of today.

Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that some members of the opposition UDF are trying to scuttle the government’s efforts to contain the virus by deliberately spreading false information and misleading people. He warned that stern action will be taken against them.

The Chief Minister was referring to the protests in Poonthura Friday morning when large number of people came out on the streets against lock down restrictions.