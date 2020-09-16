Highest earning Bollywood Actresses on Instagram

Being a Bollywood actress is one of the most daunting and at the same time, rewarding careers in India. Apart from their films and endorsements, actresses also make a ton of money of social media. Platforms like Instagram have opened up various income streams for both actors and actresses.

In this article, we have listed down a list of highest earning Bollywood actresses from Instagram.

1. Priyanka Chopra

There is no surprise on who is No. 1 in this list. Priyanka is not just a successful name in Bollywood but she has also made a name for herself in Bollywood. Her Instagram numbers are as follows:

Handle: @priyankachopra

Followers: 57.3 Million

Estimated earnings: Rs 13,569,102

Engagement rate: 2.29%

In addition to her movies and shows, Priyanka is also very vocal about various social issues, which help her gain a wider audience.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has emerged as one of the most successful and reliable actresses in the industry. In her career span of around 13 years, she has already given a dozen hit films. In addition to her fabulous success on box-office, Deepika also has a massive following on Instagram.

Handle: @deepikapadukone

Followers: 52.4 Million

Estimated earnings: Rs 12,447,711

Engagement rate: 3.75%

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can be considered among the most successful actresses of younger generation. Having started her career in the year 2012, Alia has garnered massive success with her films. Her cute face and her innocent act makes her super-fun to be seen on screen.

Here are Alia’s Instagram stats:

Handle: @aliaabhatt

Followers: 49.3 Million

Estimated earnings: Rs 12,268,917

Engagement rate: 5.11%

Even though, Alia has fewer followers than Priyanka and Deepika she still has a much better engagement rate.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor features in listings of the most popular and the highest-paid actresses in India. Following a series of poorly received films, her highest-grossing releases came with the comedy horror Stree (2018), the action thriller Saaho (2019), and the comedy-drama Chhichhore (2019).

Shraddha’s Instagram stats are as following:

Handle: @shraddhakapoor

Followers: 55.3 Million

Estimated earnings: Rs 11,891,513

Engagement rate: 2.29%

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez had started her career in industry as a model and has since established herself among leading actresses. Having started her career with the psychological thriller Murder 2, Jacqueline has since starred over half a dozen successful films.

In addition to her acting career, Jacqueline is also a leading make-up artist. She has her own brand and is usually seen posting about it on her Instagram.

Handle: @jacquelinef143

Followers: 45.3 Million

Estimated earnings: Rs 10,609,999

Engagement rate: 1.25%

6. Neha Kakkar

Although not really a Bollywood actress, Neha is a popular face in the film industry. Her melodious voice and her cute expressions has made her one of the most successful playback singers in the industry.

With over 45 Million followers on Instagram, Neha is one of the most followed accounts in the industry.

Handle: @nehakakkar

Followers: 45 Million

Estimated earnings: Rs 9,843,073

Engagement rate: 2.21%

7. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is easily one of the most beautiful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Having started her career as a model, Katrina has since established herself in Bollywood and is one of India’s highest-paid actresses. She is among the most hard-working actresses in Bollywood.

Let’s have a look on her Instagram stats:

Handle: @katrinakaif

Followers: 44 Million

Estimated earnings: Rs 9,740,186

Engagement rate: 3.13%

