High speed 4G mobile internet services restored in two districts of J&K

According to the order issued by the J&K Home Department, the trial period which began at 9 pm on Sunday will stay in force till 8th of next month, unless it is modified earlier. Internet speed however, in other districts of the Union Territory shall continue to be restricted to 2G internet speed only.

It is worthwhile to mention that the central government had during the hearing in the Supreme Court recently submitted that the Committee set-up to review the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, is considering to allow the same in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir divisions on a trial basis.