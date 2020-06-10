High level multi-disciplinary central teams deployed in 15 most affected States, UTs to contain COVID-19

These teams shall assist the States and Union Territories by providing technical support for containment of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Central teams have been deployed in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The three member team consists two public health experts, epidemiologists, clinicians and a senior Joint Secretary level nodal officer.

These teams are providing support to the State Health Department in implementation of containment measures and efficient treatment, clinical management of cases within the districts and cities.

The central teams are providing assistance to resolve challenges like testing bottlenecks, low tests per million population, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in active cases.

Many districts and municipalities have already formalized a dedicated core team at the district level to coordinate with the Central team.