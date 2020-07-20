High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das interacts with Bangladeshi students receiving Indian scholarship

The students selected for the scholarship under the new scheme named Nutan India Bangladesh Maitree MuktiJoddha Sontan Scholarship 2019-20 expressed happiness that the scholarship will be extremely useful to them as it has been distributed at the time of the Corona pandemic.

The scholarship money has been transferred to the accounts of the students selected for the scholarship online.

The new scholarship scheme for the direct descendants of the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh was launched in 2017-18.

A total of 10, 000 students will be awarded the scholarship over a period of five years.

Each year approximately 1000 students each for the Higher Secondary and Undergraduate level receive a one time grant of Taka 20,000 and Taka 50,000 respectively.

A total of 1925 students have been selected for the scholarship for the year 2019-20. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Government of Bangladesh has partnered with Indian High Commission to select deserving students covering all districts of Bangladesh.