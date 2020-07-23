High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das inaugurates school building in Bangladesh

Speaking on the occasion High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said that India-Bangladesh relations have reached new heights. She said that besides interaction at the government level, India is also undertaking various capacity building projects covering social and human development aspects which are of direct benefit to local communities in Bangladesh.

The Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud said that India has contributed to the development of Bangladesh since its independence and both the countries have multi-dimensional cooperation at present.

According to the Press Release issued by the High Commission of India, the MoU for the construction of the ground floor of the 5-storied Science Block Building of Rahmania School and College, Hathazri, Chittagong was signed in 2017. The Taka 52 lakh project is funded by the Government of India under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Scheme.

In the past, Government of India has also supported several projects including the renovation and upgradation of Theatre Institute Chittagong (TIC) Auditorium; installation of deep tube wells in Banskhali Upazila; construction of an Academic Building at Farakkabad Degree College Chandpur and Singhara Ram Kanai High School, Anowara,in the Chittagong region.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka