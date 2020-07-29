High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das hands over two School buses in Dhaka

Nalanda Uccho Bidyalaya is a school run by Chhayanaut which is one of the most prominent cultural organisations of Bangladesh devoted to the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner said that Chhayanaut has kept Bangladesh’s bengali heritage alive over the last several decades through its dedication and hard work. She commended Chhayanaut for its activities in promoting and training generations of artists, She said Chhayanaut has deeply impacted Bangladeshi society and its value system.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka