High Commission of India organises art exhibition in Dhaka to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The exhibition organised by the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the High Commission of India in association with the Bangladesh Shilpa Kala Academy was inaugurated by the Education Minister Dipu Moni as Chief Guest of the function.

The exhibition is curated by eminent curator Ripon Saha. It features artwork by 12 well known Bangladeshi painters like Abdul Mannan, Md. Muniruzzaman, Syeda Mahbuba Karim Mimi, Quader Bhuyan and others working in different media.

Paying tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the inaugural ceremony, High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami called him as one of the greatest sons of south Asia and among the greatest statesmen of the last century.

The High Commissioner also felicitated the artists whose works have been displayed at the group art-exhibition.

The art-exhibition has been organised on the occasion of the ongoing ‘Mujib-Borsho’, birth centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The exhibition will also be mounted in four other cities of Bangladesh namely Rajshahi, Sylhet, Jashore and Chattogram starting from 4th December.

Report by: Rajesh Jha, Dhaka