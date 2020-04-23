High Commission of India in Bangladesh holds webinar on trade promotion

Participating in a webinar organized on Thursday with India Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) the High Commissioner said that bilateral trade has been showing significant growth in the last few months and the truck exchanges at ICP Petrapole-Benapole showed positive trends in the month of March 2020.

She urged all the stakeholder to work together to tide over the difficulties being faced by the business in both countries due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

President, India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Mr. Abdul Matlub Ahmed expressed the hope that the business will emerge stronger from this adversity. He emphasized upon the need of greater integration, cohesion, capacity building and knowledge sharing in the South Asian region to build a robust trade network.

Several industry leaders from top business groups of Bangladesh and India like Pran Group, Iffad Group, Indofil and CEAT among others participated in the webinar to discuss the global trade and the regional scenario across various sectors of economy. They appreciated the initiative taken by the High Commission of India and IBCCI to reach out to the industry leaders in these unprecedented times.

Earlier, following up the Video Conference of SAARC Leaders on 15 March led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a video conference of senior trade officials of SAARC countries, was held on 8 April to discuss the impact of travel restrictions and the larger COVID-19 situation on intra-regional trade.

