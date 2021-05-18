Hero MotoCorp rides high after extending duration of warranty, free services

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2900.00, up by 45.80 points or 1.60% from its previous closing of Rs. 2854.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2893.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2907.00 and Rs. 2855.50 respectively. So far 11256 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1992.60 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2907.00 and Rs. 2802.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 57979.03 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.87% and 9.37% respectively.

With customer-centricity at the core of its operations, Hero MotoCorp has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services. This is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, its customers and to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19.

For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days. These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

