Here’s How You Can Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Live

The anticipation has been building, but now the wait is almost over – Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is just a day away.

The event is set to take place on February 11 in San Francisco and will showcase the company’s latest innovative devices that are set to shape the next decade of mobile experiences.

If you’re unable to make it to San Francisco in person to learn more about the new additions to the Galaxy lineup, you can still watch the action unfold live by tuning in to any of the links below at 11 a.m. PST or February 12, 2020 12.30 a.m. IST.

Visit Samsung Newsroom India for the livestream.