Hemant Soren to be elected leader of JMM legislative party today

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha–Congress-RJD Alliance won 47 seats in 81-member Assembly.

BJP won 25 seats in this assembly election with CM Raghubar Das himself losing from Jamshedpur East constituency. He took responsibility for party’s loss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated JMM leader Hemant Soren and JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. PM Modi said his party would continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues.