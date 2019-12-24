Hemant Soren stakes claim for govt formation in Jharkhand

Smt Murmu invited Hemant Soren to form government. Congress and RJD have submitted a letter in support of Hemant Soren in Raj Bhavan. Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh and senior RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav accompanied Hemant Soren to Raj Bhavan.



Earlier the Executive President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren was today elected as legislator party leader. This decision was taken by the party of new legislators meet in Ranchi. Party President Shibu Soren chaired this meeting at his house.

Congress party has decided Alamgir Alam as its Legislature Party Leader. This was decided in a meeting of new party legislature chaired by Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh in Ranchi this evening.



The alliance has won 47 seats out of 81 assembly seats, while BJP got 25 seats. JMM bagged 30 and the Congress 16 seats. On the other hand Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and AJSU have won 3 and 2 seats respectively. While RJD, NCP and CPI-ML have bagged 1 seat each. Two independent candidates were also elected.

Meanwhile Hemant Soren today met Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Chief Babulal Marandi at his residence and sought his support for the development of the state. Marandi today announced to provide unconditional support to the Grand-alliance government. Mr Marandi said that his party has fought the elections for the common cause, so he has taken decision.