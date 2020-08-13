Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR ; Several areas waterlogged, traffic disrupted

The rains inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear.

According to the India Meteorological Department, IMD, the Ayanagar weather station in the city recorded 99.2 millimetres of rainfall, the maximum in the city, during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 this morning.

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours, as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches.

The downpour also brought down the rain deficiency in the national capital. Delhi has recorded seven per cent more rains than normal in the monsoon season so far.

IMD said, the axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR and there is also a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. It said, light rains will continue over the next two to three days in the city.