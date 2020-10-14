Heavy rainfall wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana

The normal life in Hyderabad has been thrown out of gear as very heavy rains lashed several parts of the city and parts of the state. About a dozen people have died in Hyderabad due to rain related incidents in Hyderabad for the past two days.

Musi river is on spate and water levels at reservoirs in and around Hyderabad are to their brims. State government has sounded a red in the city and asked people especially of low lying areas and those living close to water bodies to stay in safe places. Hundreds of people are being shifted to relief camps.

40 camps have been set up and community halls and marriage halls have been identified as relief camps. Meanwhile, the state government has declared holidays today and tomorrow for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services within Hyderabad as met officials warned that heavy rains likely for one more day. People have been advised to stay indoors for the next two days.

Universities including Osmania, Kakatiya and Dr BR Ambedkar Open University have postponed scheduled exams for a later date.

Andhra Pradesh has been hit with heavy gales with speed reaching upto 60 to 70 kilometres per hour. Heavy rain fall recorded during the past 24 hours. Reports of damage of houses have come in from many places across the state. The District Administrations in Coastal and North coastal belt are put on high

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation in the two states due to heavy rainfall.

PM Modi assured all possible assistance from the Centre in rescue and relief work. PM also said, his thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.