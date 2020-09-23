Heavy rain lashes Mumbai; several areas water logged, train services disrupted

The heavy downpour led to waterlogging at various low-lying areas including Sion, Goregaon, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad and Borivali. IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director General, Krishnanda Hosalikar said, till 5.30 this morning Colaba observatory recorded 122.2 mm of rainfall whereas at Santacruz recorded 273.

IMD Mumbai also stated that as per the latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive moderate to intense spell of rainfall. It said that water-logging, flooding in many parts of low lying areas and river banks would be expected.

Besides, it has also cautioned people living in vulnerable places to take extra care. Heavy downpour caused water-logging on the railway tracks at Sion railway station on the central line where passengers were seen stranded at the station.

Deputy Director General of IMD Mumbai said, several areas of Mumbai, Thane and western suburbs of the city received around 150 mm of rainfall.

He said the intermittent intense spells that would continue is likely to cause flood like situation affecting the early morning traffic movement. Central railway have said that special mail/ express trains are being rescheduled.

It also said that due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti and Masjid stations suburban services are being suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane and from between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Vashi.