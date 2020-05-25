Heatwave to continue in Delhi for the next few days

Minimum temperature in the city is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius and maximum 45 degree Celsius.



Mumbai will witness a partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature in the city will be 27 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will remain around 37 degrees Celsius.

In the south, Chennai will see a partly cloudy sky. The temperature will hover between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata may also witness partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will be 29 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 35 degrees.



In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius in Jammu while maximum will be around 43 degrees Celsius. The city will observe mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature will be 12 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 27 degrees. The city will observe partly cloudy sky.

In Gilgit, the temperature will hover between 17 and 33 degrees Celsius with generally cloudy sky.

In Muzzafarabad, there will be a mainly clear sky. The minimum temperatures may be 20 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.