[Healthy Friday] Wow Yourself with this Seafood Special Platter of Roasted Prawns

This one’s for all seafood lovers! For the past couple of weekends, our focus has been on sharing recipes of healthy but delish dishes. This weekend is no exception either! And that’s why we will make Roasted prawns in our own Samsung microwave. Served best with mint sauce, this dish can be served as an appetizer or a side dish with your main course.
A few simple steps and you have an absolute cracker of a dish!
Cooking Time: 9 minutes | Serving: 600-700 grams
Ingredients
Prawns: 500 grams
Chopped Onions: 2
Chopped tomatoes: 2
Oil: 2 tablespoon
Red Chilli powder: 1 teaspoon
Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon
Ginger garlic paste: 1 teaspoon
Garam Masala: 1 teaspoon
Cumin powder: 1 teaspoon
Coriander powder: 1 teaspoon
Chopped curry leaves: 2 tablespoon
Cooking Method:
- Press the Hot Blast Auto button
- Select the type of food that you are cooking by turning the Multi Function Selector Dial
- Now take a microwave safe glass bowl and add chopped tomatoes, onions, turmeric powder, oil, and ginger-garlic paste. Mix well.
- Put it in the microwave and turn on the Microwave mode for 8 minutes.
- After cooking, keep aside.
- Select autocook program and put the crusty plate on high rack in the microwave oven.
- Press START/+30s. At this stage, the Display shows ‘preheat’.
- Once the microwave beeps, take out the crusty plate.
- Add prawns and all other ingredients to the bowl and mix well.
- Spread the prawns on the crusty plate and press START/+30s.
- Once the prawns cooked, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.
[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]