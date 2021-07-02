[Healthy Friday] Wow Yourself with this Seafood Special Platter of Roasted Prawns

This one’s for all seafood lovers! For the past couple of weekends, our focus has been on sharing recipes of healthy but delish dishes. This weekend is no exception either! And that’s why we will make Roasted prawns in our own Samsung microwave. Served best with mint sauce, this dish can be served as an appetizer or a side dish with your main course.

A few simple steps and you have an absolute cracker of a dish!

Cooking Time: 9 minutes | Serving: 600-700 grams

Ingredients

Prawns: 500 grams

Chopped Onions: 2

Chopped tomatoes: 2

Oil: 2 tablespoon

Red Chilli powder: 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Ginger garlic paste: 1 teaspoon

Garam Masala: 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder: 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder: 1 teaspoon

Chopped curry leaves: 2 tablespoon

Cooking Method:

Press the Hot Blast Auto button Select the type of food that you are cooking by turning the Multi Function Selector Dial Now take a microwave safe glass bowl and add chopped tomatoes, onions, turmeric powder, oil, and ginger-garlic paste. Mix well. Put it in the microwave and turn on the Microwave mode for 8 minutes. After cooking, keep aside. Select autocook program and put the crusty plate on high rack in the microwave oven. Press START/+30s. At this stage, the Display shows ‘preheat’. Once the microwave beeps, take out the crusty plate. Add prawns and all other ingredients to the bowl and mix well. Spread the prawns on the crusty plate and press START/+30s. Once the prawns cooked, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

Please share this news







