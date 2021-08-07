Saturday , August 7 2021

[Healthy Friday] Savor the Oriental Flavors with Lemon Chicken in Your Samsung Microwave

 

Sweet, sour, tangy, umami…we all have our own ways to describe this dish and none of us are wrong. This dish is truly a flavor bomb for our palates but what really tops it all is that it is equally a healthy dish.

 

The perfect weekend appetizer or simply serve on a bed of rice or noodles, this dish can be your go-to recipe if you ever feel like you are in a flux.

 

Proteins and vitamins packed together, this weekend, prepare yourselves to make the awesome Lemon Chicken in your own Samsung microwave.

 

Check out the recipe

 

Cooking Time: 13 minutes| Serving: 400 grams- 450 grams

Ingredients:

 

Boneless Chicken: 300 grams
Lemon Juice: 3 tablespoon
Salt: As required
Honey: 3 teaspoon
Pepper Powder: 1 teaspoon
Olive Oil: 2 tablespoon
Corn flour: 2 tablespoon
Corn flour paste: 1 ½  tablespoon
Chopped coriander leaves: 1 tablespoon

 

Cooking Method

 

1. Marinate chicken pieces in pepper powder, salt, lemon juice and keep for one hour in refrigerator.
2. In a microwave safe bowl, take olive oil, marinated chicken and mix well.
3. Press START/+30s and let it cook.
4. Once the microwave beeps, add cornflour, cornflour paste and honey.
5. Mix well again and press START/+30s
6. Once the microwave beeps, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

 

 

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

