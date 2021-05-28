[Healthy Friday] Relish a Plate Full of Health Wrapped in Taste with Vegetable Idlis

These times are all about taking care of your health. So this Friday, we bring you another recipe that is not only healthy but a sure shot hit among foodies.

A popular Southern Indian dish, this recipe is a breezy affair. All you need is a batter, vegetables and your Samsung microwave and voila! Vegetable Idlis are ready to serve.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 4 minutes | Serving: 15 -20 pieces

Ingredients

Semolina: 100 grams

Curd: 200 grams

Capsicum: ¼ cup

Onion: ¼ cup

Tomatoes: ¼ cup

Curry leaves: 3 to 4

Mustard Seeds: ½ teaspoon

Oil: 2 teaspoon

Water: 2 teaspoon

Salt: As required

Cooking Method

Finely chop all vegetables and put them in a microwave safe glass bowl. Now add Semolina, curd and salt to the chopped vegetables and mix well. Add a little water to ensure the batter has the perfect consistency. Grease the molds with oil and pour batter carefully. Pour ½ cup water in rice container and place the idli stand in it. Press START and let the idlis cook. Once microwave beeps, serve hot with your choice of chutney

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

