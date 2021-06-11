[Healthy Friday] Health, Happiness and Taste all Wrapped in Vegetable Wraps

For the past few weeks, we have been emphasizing on healthy eating. This week is no exception!

A modern version of the classic sandwich wraps, today’s recipe is healthy, tasty and easy on your tummy. We like to call it comfort but it is popularly known as Vegetable wraps to the world. An absolute delight to eat and loved by all. Making vegetable wraps is an easy-peasy affair with Samsung microwave by your side.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 12 minutes | Serving: 1 person

Ingredients:

Capsicum: 1 sliced

Onion: 1 sliced

Ginger paste: ¼ teaspoon

Cabbage: ¼ cup (shredded)

Grated carrot: ¼ cup

Boiled peas: ¼ cup

Tomatoes: ¼ cup (chopped)

Tomato ketchup: 1 teaspoon

Chaat masala: ¼ teaspoon

Garam Masala: ¼ teaspoon

Kasoori methi: ¼ teaspoon

Butter or oil: 1 teaspoon

Tortilla or chappatis: 4

Milk: 500 ml

Coffee: 2 teaspoon

Sugar: To taste

Cooking Method:

1. Put all vegetables, oil, sakt, kasoori methi, chaat masala, garam masala, tomato ketchup and mix them well in a microwave safe bowl and keep aside

2. Put, milk, sugar and coffee in a second microwave safe bowl

3. Put all bowls in the microwave and press START/+30s button

4. When the microwave beeps, stir the food in both bowls. Close the door and press START/=30s button

5. Once cooked, divide the vegetables in the bowl in four equal portions

6. Take the tortillas and put each portion of vegetables in each of them. Fold them from both sides

7. Now serve the wrap with hot coffee

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

Please share this news







