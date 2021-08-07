[Healthy Friday] Get the Best of Health and Taste with Savoury Besan Chilla

Having a breakfast that’s hassle-free to cook and yet satisfies your palate can really make your day. A quick-to-prepare dish, Besan Chilla brings you a bounty of nutrition along with tantalising your taste buds. So, check out the recipe and treat yourself and your loved ones with savoury Besan Chilla cooked in your Samsung microwave!

Cooking time: 14 minutes | Serving: 1 piece

Ingredients:

Besan 2 cup

Water 1½ cup

Onion (chopped) 1

Green chilli (chopped) 1

Salt As per taste

Cooking method:

1. In a bowl, put besan, water, chopped onion, green chillies, red chlili powder, cumin seeds and salt. Whisk the mixture.

2. Allow it to rest for 15 minutes.

3. Select an autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave oven.

4. Press a START/+30s button. Display shows ‘Preheat’ at this step.

5. Take out the crusty plate after the first beep.

6. Brush it with oil.

7. Put one ladle of the batter on the crusty plate and spread it. Put the plate on the high rack.

8. Place it inside the microwave oven and press START/+30s button.

9. After cooking, take out and serve hot with chutney.

